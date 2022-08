Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 23 August 2022 – This lady posted a photo on social media claiming that she was in Dubai, only for hawk-eyed Netizens to call her out for fooling her followers.

A Tuk-Tuk was spotted in the background, clear evidence that she was lying.

She posted the photo with the caption, “I don’t know why Dubai is too hot today,”.

