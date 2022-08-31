Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – Police officers in Nairobi defied Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s order after they chased away Boda Boda riders seeking the release of their impounded motorbikes at the Central Police Station.

This is after Sakaja, in his first executive order after taking over as governor for Nairobi, ordered the release of all motorbikes impounded by the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

Riders who visited the station yesterday were turned away as the police demanded relevant clearance documents.

According to the police, Sakaja issued orders to the county askaris as the police had a clear channel that ought to be followed.

“Riders must release documents to show that they are the owners of the motorbikes.”

“The law has to be expressly followed,” Mburukua stated.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso, supported the police for refusing to heed Sakaja’s order, saying the order to release bikes does not fall under the county government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.