Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 23 August 2022 – Sirisia Member of Parliament, John Waluke, has built his second wife Irene Chumo a mansion in Bungoma.

The polygamous MP furnished the posh mansion with exquisite furniture and held a house-warming party attended by friends and family.

He also invited a bishop to bless the house.

Waluke said he was excited that his wife could finally take her full place.

“He prayed for it when we started the foundation. Today, he prayed for it as we officially opened it for occupation. Thank you Bishop Mechumo. My wife Irene officially takes her full space of her own house,” he wrote.

Below are the photos that he shared.

The Kenya DAILY POST.