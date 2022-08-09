Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – Demi Lovato reportedly has a new musician boyfriend.

People reported that this will be the singer’s first serious relationship since she ended her engagement with Max Ehrich in September 2020.

An insider told the outlet;

“It’s a really happy and healthy relationship.

“He’s a super great guy.”

Lovato, 29, and Ehrich, 31, first began dating in March 2020 before getting engaged just four months later.

However, by September, a source told Page Six that the singer had ended their relationship after finding out he was only dating her for publicity.