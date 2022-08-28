Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 28, 2022 – Singer BNXN formally known as Buju, is currently trending on Twitter after his nude video was shared online by a Swedish lady who claims to be his girlfriend.

The Swedish lady, identified as Filma Jones, leaked several intimate videos of them including footage showing them in bed and another video showing the singer completely naked.

The lady claimed the singer allegedly got her pregnant and dumped her.

Watch the video below