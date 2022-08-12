Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 12, 2022 – Musician-turned politician Kevin Kioko alias Bahati, will never forget what his massive online supporters did to him during the just concluded General Election in Mathare parliamentary seat.

With 222,000 followers on Twitter, 796,000 likes on Facebook, and 3.2 million followers on Instagram, Bahati still performed dismally as his online support did not translate to real votes.

According to the IEBC results, Bahati emerged last in the Mathare parliamentary race.

ODM candidate Anthony Oluoch, whom bahati refused to drop his bid for, retained the seat after polling 28,098 votes.

Billian Ojiwa of William Ruto’s UDA emerged second after garnering 16, 912.

The Machozi hitmaker came a distant third after scooping a paltry 8,166 votes on a Jubilee Party ticket.

In a statement posted on his official social media pages, Bahata alleged massive irregularities in the manner in which the electoral agency handled the tallying process.

Bahati claimed that at least 21 ballot boxes in the Mathare constituency had been tampered with.

“Dear IEBC, we Need Answers!!! Everything is at Stand Still at The St. Teresa’s Tallying Centre and we can sense rigging plans….” Bahati said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.