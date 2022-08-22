Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – Singer Ayra Starr has served a response to those asking if she doesn’t have clothes.

The 20-year-old Mavin star who is known for rocking skimpy outfits, shared a video of herself rocking her trademark outfit.

Her song which was playing in the background had the lyrics “F*ck you wannabes, Ase. F*ck your hypocrisy, Ase. Don’t want any part of it Ase”.

Watch the video below