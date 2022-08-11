Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 11 August 2022 – Outgoing Mombasa Governor and Raila’s confidant, Hassan Joho, was captured on camera sharing a light moment with Ruto’s ally, Kipchumba Murkomen, at the Bomas of Kenya.

In the video, Joho is seen walking into Bomas, where the Presidential national tallying center has been set up.

He greets Murkomen as they share a light moment.

The video has excited Netizens and sparked a lot of reactions online.

Ordinary Kenyans have been urged to follow the footsteps of Murkomen and Joho by maintaining peace as the vote tallying process continues.

As Mandago said, “Siasa weka kwa lungs”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.