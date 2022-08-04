Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 4, 2022 – Roots party presidential candidate, Prof George Wajackoyah‘s running mate, Justina Wamae, has savagely attacked renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi after he claimed she is a United Democratic Alliance(UDA) mole.

The beef started after Wamae claimed Wajackoyah is an Azimio–One Kenya Alliance mole.

Mutahi, in a rejoinder, said if Wajackoyah is an Azimio mole then Wamae is an UDA mole.

“So what if Wajackoyah is a Baba mole? Is he for Baba at the Roots Party, which he owns? Do not insult his intelligence.

“This Justina Wamae is not making sense. Or is she making an argument to be moled by UDA?” Ngunyi posed.

Then Wamae clapped back and urged Mutahi Ngunyi to eat Azimio’s money in silence and not to purport to speak on behalf of the Roots party.

“From where I sit, you cannot purport to speak for me or the Roots Party. Eat Azimio’s money in silence, once you have your fill, keep mum (Ukishiba funika tumbo),” Wamae told off Ngunyi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.