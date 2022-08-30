Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Role Profile: Shop Attendants

Job Purpose

Provide best customer service through selling in order to attract and retain clients

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Present purchase offers to sellers.
  • Maintain positive business relationships to ensure future sales.
  • Performing cost-benefit analysis of existing and potential customers.      
  • Reach out to customer leads through cold calling.
  • Analyze the territory/market’s potential, track sales and status reports.
  • Preparing weekly and monthly reports.
  • Understanding and promoting company programs.
  • Facilitate negotiations between buyers and sellers.
  • Review purchase contracts to ensure terms are met.

Professional Qualification/Job requirements

  • Diploma in Sales and Marketing or any business-related field preferably in Accounting or Finance.
  • Minimum of two years’ experience in FMCG.
  • A commitment to excellent customer service.
  • Excellent selling, communication and negotiation skills are essential.
  • Good interpersonal skills.
  • Proven ability to meet and exceed sales targets within schedule.
  • Should be highly motivated.

How to Apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 2nd September 2022. Clearly indicate the job title “Shopping Attendants”

