Role Profile: Shop Attendants

Job Purpose

Provide best customer service through selling in order to attract and retain clients

Duties & Responsibilities

Present purchase offers to sellers.

Maintain positive business relationships to ensure future sales.

Performing cost-benefit analysis of existing and potential customers.

Reach out to customer leads through cold calling.

Analyze the territory/market’s potential, track sales and status reports.

Preparing weekly and monthly reports.

Understanding and promoting company programs.

Facilitate negotiations between buyers and sellers.

Review purchase contracts to ensure terms are met.

Professional Qualification/Job requirements

Diploma in Sales and Marketing or any business-related field preferably in Accounting or Finance.

Minimum of two years’ experience in FMCG.

A commitment to excellent customer service.

Excellent selling, communication and negotiation skills are essential.

Good interpersonal skills.

Proven ability to meet and exceed sales targets within schedule.

Should be highly motivated.

How to Apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 2nd September 2022. Clearly indicate the job title “Shopping Attendants”