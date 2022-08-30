Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Role Profile: Shop Attendants
Job Purpose
Provide best customer service through selling in order to attract and retain clients
Duties & Responsibilities
- Present purchase offers to sellers.
- Maintain positive business relationships to ensure future sales.
- Performing cost-benefit analysis of existing and potential customers.
- Reach out to customer leads through cold calling.
- Analyze the territory/market’s potential, track sales and status reports.
- Preparing weekly and monthly reports.
- Understanding and promoting company programs.
- Facilitate negotiations between buyers and sellers.
- Review purchase contracts to ensure terms are met.
Professional Qualification/Job requirements
- Diploma in Sales and Marketing or any business-related field preferably in Accounting or Finance.
- Minimum of two years’ experience in FMCG.
- A commitment to excellent customer service.
- Excellent selling, communication and negotiation skills are essential.
- Good interpersonal skills.
- Proven ability to meet and exceed sales targets within schedule.
- Should be highly motivated.
How to Apply
Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 2nd September 2022. Clearly indicate the job title “Shopping Attendants”
