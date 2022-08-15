Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 15, 2022 – Outgoing Kiambu Governor James Nyoro was reportedly embarrassed after getting one vote in the polling station where his wife and kids cast their vote.

This indicates that his own family members voted for his competitors.

Nyoro has since disputed gubernatorial results, citing electoral malpractice at the tallying centre.

He also demanded the nullification of the results and a repeat of polls, saying he does not recognize the winners of a sham process.

Gubernatorial candidate Wainaina Jungle also threatened to move to court if the electoral commission does not recount the votes in Kiambu County.

UDA’s Kimani Wa Matangi was declared the winner after garnering 348, 731 votes.

Nyoro came distant third after garnering 99,562 votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.