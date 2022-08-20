Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 20, 2022 – Ford Kenya Leader Moses Wetang’ula has begged Azimio Leader Raila Odinga not to move to the Supreme Court to challenge Deputy President William Ruto’s victory in the just concluded General Election.

Speaking yesterday at a funeral service in Bungoma, Wetang’ula urged Raila to pursue a handshake with President-elect William Ruto for the sake of peace in the country.

The Bungoma Senator-elect maintained that a handshake would help promote peace in the country and reiterated Ruto’s sentiments that they will not have a post-election power-sharing deal with the Opposition.

Wetang’ula further urged Raila to concede defeat and take up the Opposition role instead of wasting people’s time by pursuing the matter at the Supreme Court of Kenya.

“This is not the first time you have not won an election. This is the fifth and just accept things happened the way they did, shake hands with us not to share government, but to bring peace in the country.

“We will give Raila his respect as a former Prime Minister and as a man who has walked the length and breadth of our country playing politics,” he stated.

His sentiments come barely three days after Odinga, labelled Ruto’s victory as null and void.

Addressing the press at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Tuesday, Raila claimed that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson, Wafula Chebukati, contravened the law by announcing the results alone.

He argued that the IEBC – at the time of announcing the winner of the presidential vote – lacked a quorum. He further accused Chebukati of denying other commissioners access to the results before making them public.

Ruto has already ruled out a handshake with Raila to share power, but will only shake hands with Baba if only he accepts to take up his role as Opposition leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.