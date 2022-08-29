Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s MP, David Gikaria, received a rude shock as voters at the Kiamunyi Mixed Secondary School literally chased him away like a dog in the ongoing Rongai Parliamentary by-election in Nakuru County.

The voters expressed concerns that Gikaria, who had been deployed by UDA as an agent in the Rongai parliamentary vote, would attempt to interfere with the election process.

They demanded that the lawmaker leaves the station. Attempts by the MP-elect to address them proved futile.

“What does he want to tell us? He should leave!” the voters demanded before breaking into “Haki yetu!” chants.

Gikaria’s security guarded him against the crowd while leading him out of the premises. Police officers manning the station attempted to calm the irate electorate but they would hear none of it.

Gikaria was escorted by the uniformed officers to a safe distance from the station. He then proceeded on foot to the parking lot where his vehicle was.

UDA fielded Paul Chebor in a bid to oust incumbent Raymond Moi who has already cast his ballot at the Mercy Njeri Primary School.

Moi has since cried foul, stating that the contest was not fair. He accused opponents of trying to solicit and intimidate voters to rig him out.

“Elected leaders and their mobilizers in the name of ward agents are out there to attempt to intimidate voters so that their parties will take the day.

“We have them all over dishing out money to the public 500 metres from the polling stations. They are breaking the law because the campaign period lapsed 48 hours ago,” Moi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.