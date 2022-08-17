Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has chased away the media from the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC), where he is holding a meeting of Azimio elected leaders.

And that is not all, he also banned all recording devices from the auditorium, including but not limited to phones.

“Thank you the members of the fourth estate. Now you are ordered to leave the room,” announced the event coordinator.

This was Raila’s second appearance in public since losing the presidential election to Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking before the event started, Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili, famously known as Babu Owino, stated that the meeting was meant to forge a way forward, especially in the National Assembly and the Senate.

He added that the meeting was meant to charter a united front even as they wait for the move by Azimio after Raila rejected the poll’s outcome.

“We have come here for the sake of our unity as Members of Parliament and as leaders of Azimio,” Babu Owino stated.

Raila has since rejected the results announced by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, declaring Deputy President William Ruto as the President-elect, terming them as erroneous and ought to be nullified.

He vowed to explore all the legal options to annul Ruto’s win.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.