Monday, August 1, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto seems to have changed the terms of the agreement he had with ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi.

This is after he put pressure on him to deliver 90% of the vote in his Vihiga backyard if he is to get anything from the Kenya Kwanza government contrary to the 70% as agreed earlier.

According to Ruto, the 70% being proposed was not enough to ward off Azimio’s Raila Odinga who has made inroads in the vote-rich area.

“The 70% Vihiga people want is too little. This should at least be pulled up. Ninety percent is a better outcome. We want you to give us 90 percent,” DP Ruto told Mudavadi.

The strategy by the DP is to try and wrestle the region from Raila’s firm grip. Baba has enjoyed massive support from the larger Western region in previous elections.

Both Raila and Ruto are under pressure to sway the masses to attract more votes to their side, days to the general election.

Ruto has continued onslaught against Raila with his charm offensive campaigns to hit at least 70% target that would guarantee the Western Kenya region to get 30% of the share of government once Ruto wins the election.

This comes even as Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, have previously denied reports that the deal they signed with Ruto tasked them to deliver the Western vote or forgo a lion’s share of his government should he win the polls.

