Thursday, August 4, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has sensationally claimed that one regional and three county commissioners are holding night meetings to plan violence.

Addressing the press at his official Karen Residence earlier today, the visibly angry DP said there is a plot to cause violence in Rift Valley.

He said the plan is to ensure that his supporters do not take part in the elections scheduled for Tuesday next week.

In his speech, Ruto accused Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed, Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Stephen Kihara and his Trans Nzoia and Nakuru counterparts, Samson Ojwang and Erastus Mbui Mwenda, respectively of being complicit

The DP said the violence is being planned in secret night meetings, which have seen some hate leaflets being distributed in some parts of a Rift Valley.

Ruto now wants the President to intervene and block any attempt to cause violence in the coming elections.

“The same way he told off DCI boss George Kinoti for trying to revive the post-election violence matter, we are asking him to weigh in on this secret meeting and stop them,” he said.

Ruto claimed that the President is aware of the political machinations happening in Rift Valley.

“Unfortunately, the President of Kenya is aware. We are asking his Excellency the President in his constitutional duty as the President of Kenya to ensure the country is safe and to stop these people from planning the evil they are planning,” Ruto stated.

