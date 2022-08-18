Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – The murder case of the Embakasi East Returning Officer has taken a new twist.

This is after it emerged that Daniel Musyoka might have refused to take a bribe to alter the election results of the just concluded General Election before he was kidnapped and murdered in cold blood.

In a statement, the family of the late Musyoka, led by his brother-in-law, Jackson Muimi, and sister Ann Mbolu, described their kin as a God-fearing person.

According to them, Musyoka declined to take a bribe from his tormentors leading to his unfortunate death.

“We know who Daniel is, he cannot be compromised by anyone. I suspect that someone must have attempted to bribe him to change the numbers in the just-concluded election, and he refused,” said Muimi.

They said Musyoka was a humble and peaceful person who hardly rattled anyone.

The sister, Mbolu, said they depended on Musyoka as a family on various issues, adding that his death is a blow to them.

“He is the most honest person we have in the family. I am married in Machakos and Musyoka was also able to provide for my husband and me whenever we were in need… He had no enemies, everywhere,” she said.

“We are just praying to God to guide the family he has left behind. He was the only breadwinner in the entire family.”

Musyoka went missing on August 11 from the East African School of Aviation tallying centre. He is believed to have disappeared at 9: 45 am.

He was found dead at a thicket in Mariko, Loikitoktok, in Kajiado County.

Police who visited the scene said he seemed to have been tortured to death.

