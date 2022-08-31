Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – Azimio Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga’s agents were duped during the August 9th General Election.

This is after they were given different Forms 34A from the ones that were uploaded on IEBC public portal.

This was revealed by Raila’s Lawyer Julie Soweto, who launched a charm offensive on Supreme Court judges in a bid to nullify the results announced by IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati that declared William Ruto the President-elect.

In her submission, Soweto disclosed that the mistake happened in 41 polling stations they sampled in select counties in the country.

“In Celestine Anyango’s affidavit, the complaint is that in 41 forms from polling stations that she looked at, the forms 34A received by the petitioner’s agents vis-à-vis the forms 34A uploaded on the IEBC portal and those brought to the tallying centre are different.

“The sample forms were from Bomet, Kiambu and Kakamega counties,” she said.

According to Soweto, these differences speak nothing short of a well-orchestrated plot to rig the August 9, elections in favor of President-elect William Ruto.

In her submission also, Soweto argued that there were discrepancies in votes cast for various elective seats.

The discrepancies, she said, paint a picture of a possibility of votes being added to favor a particular candidate that is President-elect William Ruto.

She noted that the IEBC has failed to account for the discrepancy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST