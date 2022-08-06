Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 6, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, cannot hide anymore as his dark past comes back to haunt him 4 days to the August 9th General Election.

Speaking during an interview, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho sensationally claimed that Gachagua was fired as a District Officer (DO) for absconding duty and mishandling relief food meant for the poor.

Kibicho labeled Gachagua as a habitual liar and someone who is suffering from selective amnesia after he denied ever working in Molo as DO.

According to Kibicho, Gachagua did not resign as he claims but was fired in 1996.

“He for instance says he has never worked in Molo. That’s a lie. He worked there as a special D.O. When he demands for evidence in form of a letter of appointment, he is lying because he knows there are no letters issued. Special D.Os are dispatched on assignment and then recalled to base,” Kibicho revealed.

The permanent secretary challenged Ruto’s running mate to present his letter of resignation if indeed he truthfully resigned.

