Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on the spot over glaring errors in the ongoing elections.

This is after an MCA aspirant in the Nyaki West Ward, North Imenti, Wakili Hillary Mugambi, found his name missing on the ballot despite being cleared by IEBC to vie for the elective post.

There have also been widespread reports of failing KIEMS kits and a mix-up in ballot papers that have seen elections in some places called off.

So far, the Rongai MP election in Nakuru has been suspended indefinitely after it emerged ballot papers had been mixed up with those of Kuresoi North.

Below are photos of a dejected Hillary Mugambi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.