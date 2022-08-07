Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 7, 2022 – Detectives based in Thika West, Kiambu County, rescued a newborn baby girl who had been stolen and reunited her with her distraught mother on Thursday evening.

A sombre mood engulfed Thika police station as the detectives handed back the infant to her mother, after 24 hours of pain and anguish following her disappearance.

Dorcas Kivuva from Githurai, had just been discharged from Thika Level V hospital after being blessed with a beautiful baby girl and was having a meal at a nearby hotel before heading home.

While at the hotel, a woman who was close by identified herself as Betty and engaged her in a conversation, marveling at the little beautiful angel as she thanked God for such a fulfilling miracle.

Unbeknownst to Kivuva, the woman who engaged her in a long conversation on the joy of motherhood, was trying to gain her confidence by invoking the name of God and His goodness.

She offered to help her with the baby as they conversed and as soon as Kivuva handed her the little bundle of joy, the woman disappeared mysteriously.

This prompted the new mother to rush to Thika police station, where she reported the disappearance of her child.

Detectives immediately swung into action and deployed cutting-edge forensic technology to identify the suspect. 24 hours later, the suspect was arrested in Kambiti, Murang’a county, where she had gone into hiding at a house belonging to an elderly woman.

The detectives who had been joined by gender officers rescued the baby from the suspect and reunited her with her overjoyed mother, who couldn’t fight back tears of joy at the sight of her flesh and blood. She thanked the Thika-based officers amidst tears for bringing back her baby and prayed for their protection against any harm that may come their way.

Meanwhile, the suspect Joyce Wamaitha, 36, was placed behind bars and is currently being processed for arraignment. Detectives based at the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child ProtectionUnit, believe that the suspect is part of a larger syndicate of child traffickers, targeting women who have recently given birth at local hospitals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.