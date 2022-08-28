Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 28, 2022 – Detectives based in Kiambu county are investigating a shocking incident where a form one student murdered her 3 siblings and a cousin in the past year.

In a confession by the minor at Kikuyu Police station, the suspect confessed to detectives how she murdered her kin aged 15 months, 5 years, and 7 years between February and July 2021.

She also confessed to having murdered her cousin who was 20 months old, at Gathiga village, Kabete sub-county, by drowning him in a well in their compound sometimes last month.

Earlier today, the girl’s devastated father walked to Kikuyu police station and filed a report against the 15-year-old girl whom he accused of killing his three children.

The juvenile admitted to having committed the murders, before the Kikuyu sub-county children’s officer.

She is currently in custody at Kikuyu Police station as detectives process her for arraignment.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.