Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 17 August 2022 – A former Director of Sales at a 5- star hotel in Nairobi has accused Azimio blogger Pauline Njoroge of playing dirty games after he refused to join the Azimio camp.

According to the disgruntled man, identified as Marto Muriithi, who is also a blogger in Ruto’s camp, Pauline Njoroge lied to his bosses that he was behind Maina Kamanda’s leaked nude photos with a lady.

The photos were taken in the hotel where he was working as a Sales Director.

Pauline alleged that Muriithi was Ruto’s mole in the hotel and accused him of leaking nude photos to embarrass Kamanda for attacking Ruto.

He resigned from the job after facing embarrassment and a day later, he got another job.

He has since risen through the ranks to become the Head of Sales in Africa after resigning from the hotel job.

Muriithi said that it was later discovered that the photos were leaked by the lady after Kamanda refused to pay her.

Below is what he posted on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.