Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – A househelp is on the run after causing grievous body harm to her employer’s one-year-old niece.

The rogue househelp poured hot tea on the innocent kid, leaving her with serious injuries before fleeing.

The baby is fighting for her life at Gertrudes Hospital in Nairobi.

She was not remorseful even after committing the heinous act.

Her photo was shared online by the aggrieved employer and the public warned against employing her.

See her photo.

