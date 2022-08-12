Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 12, 2022 – Senior counsel Charles Kanjama has accused the Kenyan media of letting Kenyans down.

This is after four major media houses in Kenya refused to tally the presidential votes and left the exercise to be conducted by foreign media houses like British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Reuters and CNN.

Kanjama, in a Tweet on Friday, stated that the Supreme Court in 2017 allowed media to independently tally the results but they started the exercise but later chickened out midway.

“In 2017 the KE Supreme Court told IEBC to open its servers and IEBC faltered. In 2022 IEBC opened its servers. Who thought the KE media would falter at the chance to fully look inside? The Media itself can turn into the biggest threat to freedom of the press,” Kanjama stated.

“The KE media has lost its nerve; who will find it for them? Like a hunter who puts string to bow, draws an arrow, aims at the prey, then falters into nerves. Who will rescue KE media from its trembles?” Kanjama added.

