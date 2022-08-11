Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 11 August 2022 – Barcelona defender, Gerard Piqué is reportedly secretly dating a 23-year-old PR student, two months after his split with singer Shakira.

It was revealed in June that the Colombian singer, 45, and the Spanish footballer 35, had called time on their 11-year relationship, with the pair issuing a joint statement.

According to The Sun, Pique has moved on with Clara Chia Marti, who he is said to have met while she was working at his production company Kosmos.

The publication reports that Gerard and Clara – who is 12 years his junior – have been seeing each other ‘for months’.

A source told The Sun: ‘Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organising events.

‘They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening.’

They added: ‘People have been helping him keep the romance hush-hush and have wiped Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find photos of her. That alone makes his mates think he is actually quite serious about being with her.’

It comes after Gerard was pictured with a mystery woman at Stockholm party in June.

A social media post featuring Gerard went viral after a Swedish fan posted about a party the footballer had attended in Stockholm.

Gerard and Shakira confirmed the end of their 11-year relationship in June.

The pair – who are parents to sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven – released a joint statement in which they said: ‘We regret to confirm that we are separating.

‘We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.’