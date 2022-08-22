Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – Shakira is reportedly ‘very angry’ with her footballer ex, Gerard Pique, after he went public with his new PR student girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

Gerard, 35, and his new love interest, 23, were spotted passionately kissing in a new video taken by Spanish media outlet Socialite at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia.

The outing comes three months after Gerard split from Shakira, 45, with whom he shares two children.

Clara is thought to work for Gerard at his company Kosmos, in the Public Relations office.

A source told The Sun: ‘Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organising events.

‘They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening.’

They added: ‘People have been helping him keep the romance hush-hush and have wiped Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find photos of her. That alone makes his mates think he is actually quite serious about being with her.’

Shakira and Gerard announced the end of their 11-year partnership in June. They have two sons together, Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven.

Host, Laura Roige narrated: ‘I am excited, it is evident that there is a relationship. I have seen a lot of love, it will hurt Shakira a lot, because this is a Gerard Pique that we have never seen. I have never seen him like this with the singer.’

They claim Shakira is ‘very angry at seeing the father of her children with his girlfriend in public’.

It’s claimed they had a pact in which they would not appear in public with their partners during the first year since the breakup.

According to the Spanish newspaper El Periodico, Shakira and Gerard are trying to remain friends for the sake of their children, despite their relationship being strained.

Shakira’s statement read: ‘We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.’

Spanish outlet El Periodico reported that the couple have been living separately for a few weeks after Pique was kicked out of the family home by the pop star.

According to sources, Pique has since been living a ‘party lifestyle’ in a bachelor pad and enjoying nights out with his teammates.