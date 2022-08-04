Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 4, 2022 – Hip-hop DJ, Tim Westwood, is being investigated for sex crime allegations that go back 40 years, police confirmed.

The radio DJ and TV presenter, now aged 64, was first accused of sexual assaults in April by seven women took part in a BBC documentary Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power.

Westwood strongly denied any wrongdoing in a statement.

Later, allegations from another 10 women were reported. Police began assessing more reports of alleged sexual assaults in London, Essex and Hertfordshire.

Now, police have revealed they are investigating a number of sexual assault allegations which date back to 1982.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police, which did not name the DJ, read: “Detectives from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime continue to investigate four reports relating to allegations of non-recent sexual offences allegedly committed by a man.

“The offences are alleged to have occurred in London in 1982, 1985, 2010 and 2016.

“There have been no arrests, enquiries continue.

“We would appeal to anyone who has been the victim of sexual crime to contact police, your complaint will be thoroughly investigated and you will be supported by specialist officers.”

Westwood is best known for presenting the Radio 1 rap show, the MTV show Pimp My Ride UK, 1Xtra and on Capital Radio.

The BBC have undertaken an internal investigation into allegations of bullying and sexual misconduct and are expected to publish the findings soon.

BBC’s director general, Tim Davie, had initially insisted that in its records the BBC had “no evidence of complaints” against Westwood.

The corporation later confirmed it had received six complaints of bullying and sexual misconduct, one of which had been passed to the police at the time.

But, lawyers for Tim said he entirely denied the allegations made against him following the report from the BBC and the Guardian.

Tim’s representative said in a statement to the PA:

“Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.”

“Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”

Later, it was reported that Tim had been accused of having sex with a 14-year-old in a fresh allegation.

The woman alleged the former Radio 1 DJ, who is now 64, was in his 30s at the time and described him as a “predator.”

A spokesperson for Met Police said: “The Met takes allegations of sexual offences extremely seriously and we are carrying out enquiries to establish further details.”