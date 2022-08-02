Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – Prophet David Owour of Repentance and Holiness Ministries Church spent his weekend in Maputo, Mozambique where he hosted a miracle crusade at a local stadium.

One of his followers shared videos on Twitter claiming that a cripple started walking as the self-proclaimed Mighty Prophet of God was preaching.

While it is not clear whether the miracle was stage-managed, the ardent follower of the controversial prophet was over the moon as she shared videos of the alleged miracle.

Prophet Owuor has in the past been accused of stage-managing miracles to fool his congregants.

Some of the pastors who left his church after seeing the light have come forward and revealed that he stage-manages miracles.

Watch videos of the miracle that he allegedly performed in Mozambique.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.