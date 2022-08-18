Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – Selena Gomez and Tyga were spotted out at the same place in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old singer and actress and the 32-year-old rapper were seen crossing paths at the West Hollywood Italian restaurant and lounge The Nice Guy early on Wednesday, August 17.

Both stars were seen exiting the establishment around 2:30 p.m., with Selena opting to slip out through the lower-profile back entrance, while Tyga and his entourage left through the regular front door.

A source close to the Spring Breakers star told the publication that the two were visiting different groups of friends, but later in the night their friend groups merged and hung out together.

The first source also noted that security appeared to stop letting guests in after Selena had arrived, and both she and Tyga were apparently allowed to stay inside the hot spot past its usual 2 a.m. closing time.

The friendly meet-up comes amid reports that Selena is back to dating after a long time off the scene.

The former Disney Channel star had lately been rumored to be in a relationship with the Italian Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino, 34, and the two were spotted relaxing on a yacht in Italy several times earlier this month.

But according to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly on Wednesday, ‘Selena and Andrea are just friends.’

They added that the pop singer is ‘dating’ and ‘keeping her options open with a few guys’ at the moment.

‘She’s really happy and is perfectly OK with being single,’ the source continued. ‘She’s surrounded by best friends who are her biggest support system.’

‘Selena has been more focused on new work ventures, as she sees her 30s as a new and exciting chapter of her life.’