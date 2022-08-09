Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed confidence in the electoral process after casting his vote in Gatundu South Constituency, Kiambu County.

Speaking to the media after voting, Uhuru stated that the process was smooth, urging Kenyans to turn up in large numbers and vote.

He also added that Kenyans should give the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) time and space to tally and announce the results.

“It is every Kenyan’s hope that this election will be free and fair. The process was smooth. I wasn’t there for too long and the systems seemed to be working, so we just hope it continues like that for the rest of the day.”

“This is a day of voting and we pray that Kenyans turn out to vote in peace and go back home to await for the results,” Uhuru stated.

Uhuru was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, who cast her vote early in the morning. The First lady was pictured queuing in line with other Kenyans in the morning at St Mary’s School in Nairobi.

Uhuru and First Lady are all supporting Azimio candidate Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.