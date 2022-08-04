Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 04 August 2022 – A man who has been masquerading as a city council askari and harassing online taxi drivers has been arrested.

He camps around Afya Centre where he demands for hefty bribes from the taxi drivers.

He was cornered after harassing one of the taxi drivers and when other taxi drivers contacted city hall, they were informed that he is a fake ‘Kanjo’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.