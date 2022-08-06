Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday, 06 August 2022 – Police are looking for suspected thugs who broke into a businesswoman’s house in the middle of the night in Bungoma.
They accessed the compound at 2 AM, not knowing that they were being captured on CCTV, and stole unknown items.
The thugs’ faces were clearly captured on the CCTV cameras, and it is just a matter of time before they are arrested.
See their photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>