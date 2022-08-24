Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – Embattled Kimilili MP Didmus has pleaded not guilty to the cold-blooded murder of his competitor’s aide.

This is even as investigations revealed that the President-elect William Ruto-allied MP indeed killed Brian Olunga after the shooting incident.

Speaking before the High Court in Kakamega where he was arraigned as the chief suspect, Didmus denied killing Brian Olunga, a bodyguard of his rival, Brian Khaemba, in the concluded elections.

Khaemba contested against Barasa for the Kimilili Member of Parliament seat in elections held on Tuesday, August 9, in which the latter was declared the winner.

The prosecution asked the court to withhold Barasa’s passport as well as deny him from accessing the Kimilili Constituency to prevent him from interfering with the 23 witnesses in the case.

However, the lawmaker’s lawyers requested the court to release him on bond as well as allow him to have the said documents to enable him to execute his responsibilities to the Kimilili constituents.

A ruling over the said proposals will be heard and decided later today by Justice Paul John Otieno.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.