Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – President-elect William Ruto has revealed that he spoke to the Azimio candidate Raila Odinga before he was declared the winner of the August 9 General Election by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati yesterday at Bomas of Kenya.

Speaking during an interview at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday, Ruto stated that he made a phone call to Raila in the morning and had a discussion on how they would move the country forward.

According to Ruto, he is more than willing to have a sit-down with Raila over a cup of tea to see the areas that they can work together.

“Maybe I should disclose that this morning I called my opponent Raila Odinga and he had offered that he would be available for a conversation.

“I informed him that we can have a cup of tea because there are areas we can work together in his role as the opposition leader,” Ruto stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.