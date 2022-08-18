Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – As President-elect William Ruto continues to receive congratulatory messages across the world on his victory as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya, Russia has also come knocking.

In a statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin, through his Embassy in Kenya, congratulated Ruto on his historic win, saying he is now looking forward to strengthening the ties between the two countries as well as deepening their cooperation.

“The Embassy of the Russia Federation in the Republic of Kenya has the honour to congratulate H.E Dr. William Samoei Ruto upon the announcement of him being elected as the President of Kenya.”

“The Embassy of Russia is looking forward to continuing and further developing comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation with Kenya. We are confident that the friendly relations between our two countries and peoples will be reinvigorated and further strengthened,” the statement read in part.

William Ruto was declared the winner of Kenya’s presidential election on Monday, August 15, by IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati.

Ruto garnered 50.5% or 7.1 million of the valid votes cast against his main rival Raila Odinga who got 48.9%, or 6,942,930 votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.