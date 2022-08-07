Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 7, 2022 – Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has pledged to shake hands with his three rivals after the August 9 elections.

Speaking at Kasarani Stadium during Azimio’s final rally, Raila reiterated that he will reach out to Kenya Kwanza’s Deputy President William Ruto, George Wajackoyah of the Roots Party, and Agano Party’s David Mwaure, whether he wins the elections or not.

In his speech, Raila stated that the country was bigger than any individual.

“We are soon entering Canaan and in Canaan, we must embrace reconciliation. In my government there will be no revenge, I pledge to be the president of all,” Raila stated.

“I want to assure Kenyans that I will continue with this handshake doctrine for the sake of Kenya. I will shake the hand if I win and I will shake the hand if I don’t and I will do it because I love Kenya more than I love Raila Odinga,” he affirmed.

He also maintained that he had seen Canaan, the land of milk and honey – which he promised to take Kenyans to in the third liberation from graft, economic oppression, and inequality.

In his final submission, Raila recalled his detention in the 1980s and thanked his wife Mama Ida Odinga for standing with him through the struggle.

“I want to thank the strongest human being known to me, Her Excellency Dr. Ida Betty Anyango Odinga, the pillar of our family and the secret to our combined strength. Nothing can stop the power of a good woman battling shoulder to shoulder with an engineer,” he stated.

Speaking on his running mate, Raila affirmed that he trusts Martha Karua to serve as his deputy and reminded Kenyans that she played a crucial part in Kenya’s second liberation.

“I also want to thank my fellow compatriots in the struggle. Thank you for keeping the faith,” he stated.

He finally called on his followers to come out in large numbers and cast their votes in his fifth quest for the presidency.

“The battle is hardest when victory is nearest. Get ready my dear Kenyans and keep the spirit – aluta continua. Next Tuesday, all Azimio followers have to be at their polling stations by 6 am to cast their votes,” he remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.