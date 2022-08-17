Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – President-elect William Ruto has received congratulatory messages from around the world following his election as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya in an election held on the 9th of August, 2022.

Among those who congratulated him is his own son-in-law, Alex Ezenagu, who pampered him with praises after winning the presidential election.

Alex, the husband of Ruto’s eldest daughter, June, shared photos of him and the president-elect accompanied by a message, which read: “Congratulations to my father-in-law on your election as the President of the Republic of Kenya. We trust in your ability to deliver your manifesto.”

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate won the Kenyan presidential election with 7,176,141 votes against Raila Odinga, who garnered 6,942,930.

Ruto was announced the fifth president of Kenya by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati after the hotly contested election.

The Kenya DAILY POST.