Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – Azimio Presidential running mate Martha Karua has responded after Deputy President William Ruto garnered more votes than Raila Odinga in her polling station.

Raila managed to get 311 votes (25.2%) against Ruto’s 911 votes (74%) of the ballots cast at Mugumo Primary School, where Karua cast her ballot.

In a brief comment, she welcomed the results noting that it was the decision of the people. She, however, noted that the outcome did not represent her political stand.

“Will always go with my heart! It’s not done till it’s done,” the Narc Kenya party leader reverberated.

Karua brushed off the ridicule by a Kenyan voter, who further called her out for changing her stance and supporting the proposers of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

However, Raila’s Deputy President-designate was not the only one who failed to deliver votes to the ODM party leader.

Despite publicly endorsing and campaigning for Raila, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s own polling station managed to give Baba only 32.8% of the votes (479) compared to Ruto’s 983.

Karua was poised to counter the effect of Kenya Kwanza’s influence in the Mount Kenya region and shift the electorate’s vote in favor of Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST