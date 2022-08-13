Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 13, 2022 – The Wiper party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has broken his silence even as Kenyans anxiously await the outcome of the hotly contested presidential election.

Speaking to Journalists moments after arriving at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) where Azimio is holding the inaugural conference of the elected leaders under the faction’s umbrella, Kalonzo told Azimio supporters to be patient, saying all would end with Raila Odinga being declared the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.

According to Kalonzo, everything was on track, and it would end positively as eyes rest on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“We are here to know each other and celebrate each other. We are also here to assure the country that we know where we are heading,” he said.

Kalonzo, who is Kenya’s one-time vice president, is slated to serve in the position akin to a prime minister should Azimio form the next government.

He said the Saturday meeting at KICC would be used to gauge the numerical strength of the Azimio La Umoja outfit as the transition in both the counties and national level reckons.

Both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza have exuded confidence that they are leading.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.