Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – Roots Party Presidential candidate, George Wajackoyah, is among those who congratulated Deputy President William Ruto on being elected as the 5th president of the Republic of Kenya in the just concluded General Election.

Ruto defied the odds by winning the fiercely contested 2022 presidential election.

According to results announced by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, who is also the presidential returning officer, Ruto scored 7,176, 141 votes.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga garnered 6, 942,930 votes, Wajackoyah polled 61,969 while Agano’s David Mwaure scored 31,987.

In a video that has surfaced online, Wajackoyah was seen hugging the fifth president-elect and congratulating him for winning.

“Wewe kweli ni mwanaume (You really are a man),” Wajackoyah was heard saying in the video.

Ruto in response thanked Wajackoyah, saying he at one point endorsed his bid.

“Nashkuru ulinitetea mahali moja ukisema hata kama hampendi huyu mtu… (Thank you for defending me in one place saying even if you don’t like this person…) William Ruto responded as they shared light moments at the Bomas of Kenya.

Apart from Wajackoyah, David Mwaure also conceded defeat and congratulated Ruto on being elected president.

On the other hand, Raila has vowed to challenge Ruto’s win in the Supreme Court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.