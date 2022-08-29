Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – Al Shabaab militia, through its propaganda communications team Al Kataib, listed a raft of demands from Kenya after William Ruto was declared the President-elect.

In the statement titled ‘Kenya at a Crossroads,’ Al-Shabaab demanded a change in the foreign policy in a bid to prevent further deployment of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers to Somalia.

It argued that KDF’s continued stay in Somalia made no sense since its objectives were yet to be met 11 years on.

“It has been 11 years since Kenya invaded Somalia. To this day, however, the Kenyan military did not achieve any of its initial goals of the invasion.”

“The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) remain besieged in their bases, unable to leave their bunkers. They are also incapable of conducting any effective military operations against the Mujahideen,” read the statement in part.

The militia also expressed their contempt for the silence portrayed by Ruto and his rival, Raila Odinga, over the foreign policy issue during the campaign period.

The group claimed that the policy posed detrimental risks between Somalia and Kenya and needed to be revised.

“Throughout their election campaigns, the presidential candidates deliberately avoided addressing Kenya’s deteriorating security situation as well as their military invasion of Somalia.

“Kenyan politicians, it seems, are willing to persist upon the path of war to fulfil the interests of their western masters, putting the lives of their citizens at risk and the interest of their country in jeopardy,” continued the statement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST