Saturday, 06 August 2022 – CCTV footage has surfaced on social media showing the moment a lady was violently attacked and robbed while jogging around her estate.

A thug who was disguised as a jogger was trailing her, waiting for the perfect moment to strike and execute his evil mission.

He caught her unawares and wrestled her to the ground before robbing her of her personal items.

He then escaped using a gateway vehicle that was strategically parked along the road.

