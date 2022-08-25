Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio is confident the Supreme Court will nullify President-elect William Ruto’s victory.

This was revealed by Raila’s Chief Agent Saitabao Kanchory, who claimed that Azimio has enough evidence of massive rigging of the August 9th General Election in favor of Ruto.

According to Konchary, Ruto’s Agent and Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss spearheaded a team that manipulated the poll results at the Bomas of Kenya.

He alleged that Boss and her team coordinated with a section of the IEBC in what he termed as their criminal endeavour.

He said that Azimio collected enough evidence implicating Shollei in these “clandestine operations” and has since presented them to the police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

This evidence, he said, was obtained for some of the devices such as phones and laptops that they were able to confiscate from Shollei and her team during the exercise, which allegedly showed that they had access to the IEBC server.

“Gladys herself is a suspect and an accused person in the criminal interference and manipulation of the 2022 presidential election results. We have evidence that we have presented both to the DCI and the police with OB numbers of her agents that she was facilitating on the floor of Bomas,” said Kanchory.

“The documents that we found and the laptops and phones that we presented to the police contain very incriminating evidence against Gladys, her party, her principal and the IEBC.”

“We have presented compelling evidence in our petition to show that there was a criminal scheme to manipulate the elections. We have shown, before the Supreme Court, that UDA essentially had a black server. In technology terms, that is a clone of the IEBC server,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.