Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto made history yesterday after Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati declared him the President-elect.

This is after he won the presidency on his first attempt; something that has never been witnessed in Kenya.

Ruto, who was giving his first attempt at the country’s top seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, defied the ‘deep state and the ‘system’ to emerge the winner after garnering 7,176, 141 votes ( 50.49 percent of the total votes cast in the Tuesday, August 9, General Election)

His closest challenger, Raila Odinga of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party, polled 6, 942,930 votes (translating to 48.85 percent ) to emerge second.

The former Prime Minister, who was President Uhuru Kenyatta’s favorite candidate, was vying for a record fifth time.

In his acceptance speech, the deputy president thanked God and the millions of Kenyans who endorsed his first presidential bid.

“I want to thank God that today we have concluded this election. I know there were predictions that I won’t get here, but because there is God in heaven we are here,” Ruto said.

This comes even as a section of IEBC commissioners poked holes in the results announced by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

