Saturday, August 13, 2022 – Below are photos of Kenya Kwanza team members at the Bomas of Kenya, where they are monitoring the tallying of Presidential votes.

Netizens have noticed that they looked worried by just looking at their facial expressions.

Azimio team members, led by Martha Karua and Kalonzo Musyoka, have exuded confidence that Raila will be declared the President by IEBC once the vote tallying exercise is concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.