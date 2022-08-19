Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 19, 2022 – It is now official that Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders are planning to move to the Supreme Court to challenge William Ruto‘s victory in the just concluded Presidential election.

On Monday, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, declared Ruto the winner of the presidential election after garnering 7,176,141 votes, representing 50.49 percent of the total valid votes.

Azimio One Kenya Alliance candidate, Raila Odinga, who was President Uhuru Kenyatta’s preferred successor, received 6,942,930 votes, representing 48.85 percent of the total votes cast.

According to renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi, Raila and Uhuru are moving to the Supreme Court not to seek the nullification of Ruto’s win but to request the court declare Raila Odinga as the fifth President of Kenya.

The lawyer, who is nicknamed Grand Mullah in legal circles, further said Uhuru and Raila don’t want a re-run because they can be embarrassed further and they want the apex court to quash Ruto’s win and declare Baba as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

“Outgoing President Uhuru and Hon Raila don’t want the Supreme Court to nullify the presidential election of 9.8.2022. They don’t want a rerun. They want the Supreme Court to declare that Hon Raila won the 9.8.2022 elections using fuzzy maths. Improbable? No! Impossible? No,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.