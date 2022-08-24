Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – DJ Bash’s baby mama dumped him and eloped with a mzungu, leaving him depressed.

Bash admitted on Twitter that his flopped relationship with his baby mama has almost shattered his life, especially after she separated him from his two kids.

Bash’s firstborn son seems to be bonding well with his baby mama’s mzungu boyfriend.

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.