Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida Odinga, has sent a message of encouragement to her husband, who has an uphill task of convincing the Supreme Court to annul William Ruto’s victory during the just concluded Presidential election.

Raila Odinga filed the case at the Supreme Court last Monday, and the hearing of the case began today before a seven Judge bench.

In his petition, Raila said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, bungled the election in favour of President-Elect William Ruto.

In her message, Ida, who is the matriarch of the Raila Odinga family, told Raila that he has overcome every test and he is a gentleman in solving every challenge he faces.

She went further and urged Raila Odinga to be guided by God’s wisdom as he awaits the outcome of the Supreme Court petition, which will be announced on Monday next week.

“You have overcome every test and always chose the honorable way of resolving challenges. May God’s strength and wisdom continue to guide you @RailaOdinga#TheDawnOfJustice,” Mama Ida Odinga wrote on her Twitter page on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.