Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 19 August 2022 – A 24-year-old lady has been arrested in Rwanda for appearing in public dressed in a see-through attire.

Liliane Mugabekazi attended a concert by Cameroonian artist Julien Bouadjie (Tayc) wearing a sheer dress.

She was arrested on August 7 and is facing charges of public indecency after her photo went viral.

Rwandan public prosecutors have applied to have her detained for 30 days for committing what they say is a ‘serious crime.’

“She attended the concert while wearing clothes that reveal her private parts… clothes that we call shameful.

“It is on these serious grounds that we ask the court to remand Mugabekazi for 30 days,” Rwanda’s Prosecution spokesperson told the press.

Mugabekazi will now know whether she will be granted bail or not on Tuesday next week.

Below is a photo of the attire that put her in trouble with the Government.

See her in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.